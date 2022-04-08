Ads for Harvest Church in Hammonton, NJ

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Elizabeth Lippke-Ganzel will be ordained to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America at 2 p.m. on March 20, at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. Elizabeth is a 2008 graduate of North High School in Sioux City. She received a bachelor of arts in music from Morningside (College) University in 2012. She received a master's of music in piano performance from the University of South Dakota in 2014 and a master of divinity degree from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2021. Elizabeth currently resides in Madison, Wis., with her husband Brian Ganzel, where she has accepted a call to Cooksville Lutheran Church in Evansville, Wis. Elizabeth is the daughter of Jim and Cindy Lippke of Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Chad Falcon was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs, a RBI and a stolen base to lead St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 victory over Glen Rock in Glen Rock. Nick Martinez went 2-for-4 with two runs, a RBI and a stolen base, while Jack Lennon was 1-for-4 with two runs, a RBI and a stolen base for St. Joseph (5-0). Felix Gonzalez was 2-for-4 and winning pitcher Julian Rondon went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
Eoin Toryk made 16 saves in Cinnaminson’s 9-2 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Cinnaminson. Connor Gutowski had three goals and an assist for Cinnaminson (2-2), which led 5-1 at halftime. Sean Tippen scored two goals, Kyle Willis had one with an assist, and Adam Horner added two assists.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Elizabeth Gosse threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts, one run and one walk for Southern, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 9-1 victory against Toms River North in Manahawkin. Alexis Hoffman, Julianna Wood, Jordyn Mann and Julia Cauldwell recorded one hit each for Toms River North (0-4).
TOMS RIVER, NJ

