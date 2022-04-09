No. 10 Florida crushes Old Dominion for seventh straight win

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the Orange and Blue spring game. They discuss what will be the format of the Orange and Blue game, Who are they looking forward to seeing on the field, How will Richardson and Miller perform, Will Montrell Johnson take the lead at running back, What freshman will stand out in this game, What TE will step up, What will the defense look like, Can the D line get some push, Are the DB's ready to step up after losses from last season, Who will be the special team players to shine, Who will kick field goals. The guys wrap up the show with commentary about other Gator sports, Gators men's basketball news, Catleton returns, Gator gymnastics is set to compete for a National Title.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO