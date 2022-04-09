ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 Florida crushes Old Dominion for seventh straight win

By Chris Pinson
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the seventh consecutive match this spring, the Florida lacrosse team came, saw, and conquered their opponent. Emma LoPinto was one of 14 different Gators (9-4) to score a goal against Old Dominion (5-9) in the team’s dominant 22-6 victory. After...

The Tuscaloosa News

5-star running back Richard Young reveals top seven, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State

Lehigh (Florida) five-star running back Richard Young trimmed his list of potential suitors significantly Sunday morning, revealing a top seven on Instagram and Twitter. Young rushed for 1,755 yards with 20 total touchdowns last season, leading the Lightning to a regional semifinal appearance in Class 7A. Young has rushed for 3,591 yards in three varsity seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCTV

Gene Deckerhoff signs off for the final time as Voice of the Noles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sports world and Tallahassee said goodbye to one of its most iconic voices, Gene Deckerhoff, following FSU’s Garnet and Gold Game Saturday afternoon. As previously announced, the longtime Voice of the Noles is headed into partial retirement following the annual game at Doak Campbell...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

Don’t call it ‘slo-cala’: Ocala is quickly becoming a Florida destination

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Don’t call it ‘slo-cala’ anymore. The southern city in north-central Florida is growing fast. According to data collected by Applied Geographic Solutions and GIS Planning 2021 and presented by the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership (CEP), the leading industry in 2021 was retail. Across 1,941 establishments, more than 18,000 people had jobs in the industry.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators clinch SEC regular-season title with win over Auburn

With Florida boasting such a deep and talented roster, senior Lukas Greif has struggled to get playing time this year. Greif has appeared in just two singles matches prior to Sunday, the most recent being all the way back in mid-February. This weekend, Greif made the most of his opportunity,...
AUBURN, IN
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Churchill Pitcher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins has a unique antique from the times of World War II, a Winston Churchill pitcher. The original Churchill pitcher was made in 1941 a little taller in size has the same picture of Winston Churchill above a famous quote. On the back theres a bulldog on the flag of Britain sitting on the world, its a very famous pitcher that retails for $100.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

No. 7 Florida falls to No. 5 Alabama in series opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a battle of top-10 ranked teams in the country, No. 5 Alabama looked the part in their win against No. 7 Florida. Elizabeth Hightower surrendered seven runs on seven hits to the Crimson Tide (32-5) in the Gators (30-8) 8-3 loss to begin their series at home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Colin Castleton to return for Gator men’s basketball team in 2022-23 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Colin Castleton only needed to use four words to convey his message to Florida basketball fans on Monday, posting on social media “Gator Nation, I’M BACK.” Florida’s 6-foot-11 forward and two-time All-SEC selection will stay with the Gators and new head coach Todd Golden for his extra year of eligibility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

What are we looking for from the Florida Gators at the Orange and Blue debut?

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the Orange and Blue spring game. They discuss what will be the format of the Orange and Blue game, Who are they looking forward to seeing on the field, How will Richardson and Miller perform, Will Montrell Johnson take the lead at running back, What freshman will stand out in this game, What TE will step up, What will the defense look like, Can the D line get some push, Are the DB's ready to step up after losses from last season, Who will be the special team players to shine, Who will kick field goals. The guys wrap up the show with commentary about other Gator sports, Gators men's basketball news, Catleton returns, Gator gymnastics is set to compete for a National Title.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Colin Castleton will return to Florida for another season

The two biggest words Todd Golden has seen since he took over the Florida Gators were posted Monday by Colin Castleton. The Gators’ big man announced on Twitter and Instagram a message, declaring his intention to return to Florida for a fifth season. “The Past couple weeks have helped...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto’s Post shines in all-star game

Lecanto senior Nick Post and head basketball coach Frank Vilardi participated in the Florida Athletic Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star Game on March 19. Post – who has been accepted into the Air Force Academy – was selected as the boys basketball Player of the Year for District 8, which comprises Lake, Sumter and Citrus counties.
LECANTO, FL
