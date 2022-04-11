Missing Teen, Last Seen In Holiday, Has Been Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco Deputies say that 15-year-old Haillee Brooks has been located safe.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Haillee Brooks, a missing/runaway 15-year-old.

Deputies say Brooks is 5 ft., approx. 120 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brooks was last seen around 2:35 p.m. on April 8 in the Tumbleweed Dr. area of Holiday.

If you have any information on Brooks’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

