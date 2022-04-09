Keizer woman arrested after chase at Oregon coast

A Keizer woman was arrested Friday after leading three law enforcement agencies on a fast- and slow-speed chase from Depoe Bay to Newport.

The 66-year-old woman was stopped in her car in a southbound lane of Highway 101 in Depoe Bay with the hazard lights flashing. When a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy approached her, she sped off and eventually reached speeds estimated at 70 to 80 mph and passed vehicles in a no-passing zone. Two sets of Stop Sticks disabled some of her tires and her speed slowed to 10- to 15-mph in Newport.

Police said the woman appeared to be in a mental health crisis and in danger of harming herself. They boxed her car in to stop her, then broke a window and used a Taser to make an arrest. She was treated on scene by EMTs and at a local hospital before being taken to jail on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and two outstanding warrants from Marion County.

Lincoln County Sheriffs, Newport Police, Oregon State Police, Newport Fire Department and Pacific West Ambulance were involved in the situation.