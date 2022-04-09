ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead, 6 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and six others were wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. One of the victims was under the age of 18.

The first shooting of the weekend happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 6:20 p.m., a 29-year-old female victim was in a vehicle traveling westbound, on the 800 block of W. 47th Street, when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside. An unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot while outside in Little Village Friday night.

Around 7:24 p.m., the victim was on the street in the 2500 block of South Lawndale when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was found Friday night with a gunshot wound in McKinley Park, according to police.

Around 10:29 p.m., the 27-year-old victim was discovered on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. no other details on the incident were available.

A man walked into a hospital after being shot in the North Lawndale area Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old victim walked into Mount Sinai around 1:40 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim is listed in fair condition and would not give any details on the incident.

Two people were shot, one fatally during a fight in Woodlawn Friday evening.

Police said around 7:52 p.m., the victims were involved in a fight with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st when shots were fired.  A 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.  A 31-year-old woman was also transported to U of C by the Fired Department and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

A man is shot while walking Saturday morning in Park Manor, according to police

Around 1:39 a.m., was walking on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Champlain when shots were fired. The victim was dropped off at the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

·       At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, A 17-year-old boy was standing on the driveway of a residence in the 9500 block of South Sangamon when shots were fired. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the CFD with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

·       At 3:38 a.m. Saturday, A 61-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle 800 block of South Karlov when shots were fired by an unknown man. The victim was transported by the CFD to Mount Sinai in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

No one is in custody in each incident.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 12

Dannie Mason
3d ago

these judges that let these criminals out with bail or on a monitor needs to do their time in jail. believe me they know what they are doing. just like when they torn the projects down they knew it was going to be crimes like murder.

Reply
3
carlo cor
3d ago

The violent criminals should be tried in court , convicted, and when found guilty, executed.

Reply
4
