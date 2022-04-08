ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Sooners Fall to Red Raiders

oklahoma Sooner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 4-3 at the McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock, Texas, Friday evening. Texas Tech tallied the doubles points after recording wins on courts two and three. No. 73 Welsh Hotard and Alex Martinez picked up a quick...

soonersports.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Seniors Lauren Ebo, Audrey Warren and Joanne Allen-Taylor move on from Texas basketball team

Texas seniors Lauren Ebo and Audrey Warren will both look to play basketball elsewhere next season. This week, theballout.com reported that both Ebo and Warren had entered the NCAA's transfer portal. Neither Ebo or Warren have publicly acknowledged their plans but their departures were confirmed to the American-Statesman by a Texas source. ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Oklahoman

OU Sooners Sports Minute

In their 21-0 win over Texas Tech on Sunday, Sooners softball set the record for the best start in Division I softball history at 36-0, breaking the tie with 1999 UCLA’s 35-0 start. Jocelyn Alo hit two of OU's seven home runs. The Sooners (36-0, 6-0 Big 12) did not allow Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7) to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WOWK

Hampton’s fifth gem seals WVU’s series win over Baylor

WVU baseball keeps on rolling. The Mountaineers (19-10, 4-1 Big 12) took a series win over Baylor (16-14, 2-6) on Saturday, topping the Bears 8-4 behind an important showing on defense led by starter Ben Hampton. West Virginia earned its fourth straight win and its ninth in its last 10 games.
WACO, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech softball falls to No. 1 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 1 Oklahoma (36-0, 6-0) completed the series sweep of Texas Tech (19-19, 2-7) with a 21-0 win in game three Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field. The Red Raiders gave up 21 runs on 19 hits, including seven home runs to the top-ranked offense in the country. Tech was held without a hit in the ball game, as just one Red Raider reached base.
LUBBOCK, TX

