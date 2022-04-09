ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stricter Penalties: FAA Doubles Down On Unruly Passenger Policy

By Jonathan Hendry
simpleflying.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg revealed that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had proposed the largest-ever fines against two passengers for alleged unruly behavior. Guest co-host LeAnn Rimes questioned Buttigieg regarding what the department was doing to ease the disruptions caused by delays and unruly passengers. The...

simpleflying.com

Reuters

No shoving or biting! Unruly U.S. airline passengers get big fines

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - An American Airlines passenger who allegedly shoved a flight attendant and spit at crew members has been hit with the biggest fine ever issued by U.S. aviation regulators, and another fine topping $75,000 was issued to a Delta Air Lines passenger who bit a fellow passenger after trying to hug and kiss another.
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
CBS Denver

‘Stormed… The Aircraft’: Witnesses Describe Removal Of Unruly Passenger Aboard Flight To DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– The passenger who prompted the pilot of a United Airlines flight bound for Denver International Airport to divert to Witchita, Kansas has been identified. Authorities say Clara Lambert was arrested but not for what happened aboard the flight. (credit: CBS) A passenger on the United Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines, from Huntsville, Alabama to DIA, said that Lambert refused to wear a mask and was trying to buy a drink from flight staff. When the plane landed in Wichita, she was escorted off. (credit: CBS) “When we were on the tarmac, the doors opened and the security airport police came in and they were in full gear and masked and ready for the defense, I guess. And they stormed to the back of the aircraft and removed the woman,” said the witness. Clara Lambert (credit: CBS) Lambert wasn’t arrested for what happened on the plane, but after leaving the airport, she went to a “Twin Peaks” restaurant across the highway. Wichita police were called about 6 hours later after she was reportedly “acting strangely.” Lambert is accused of assaulting and battering a police officer. Two months ago, Lambert was arrested in Florida for battery of an officer there.
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
simpleflying.com

On This Day In 2010: The Minor International Incident Involving United Airlines Flight 663

On April 7, 2010, a Qatari diplomat stationed at the Embassy of Qatar in Washington, D.C., created a minor international incident after his remarks alluded to a terrorist attack. Mohammed al-Madadi, a Third Secretary at Qatars' Washington D.C. embassy, was on official business flying between Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington D.C. and Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado when the incident took place.
WFLA

The airlines with the most delays

When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
simpleflying.com

Tough Weekend: Southwest & Alaska Passengers Battle Flight Schedule Woes

The weekend of April 2-3 would become a disruptive one for a significant percentage of airline passengers booked with Alaska, JetBlue, and Southwest. For Alaska, an informational picketing by the Alaska Airlines chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, with pilots unwilling to fly additional flights on contract-granted time off to backfill pilot slots, lead to a chain reaction of cancellations on the US West Coast.
CBS News

2 unruly flight passengers could face largest-ever fines from the FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it wants to impose its largest-ever fines on two airline passengers involved in violent incidents last summer. The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs. The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July and the passenger was later arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY

