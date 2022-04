The Alabama high school tennis regular season is nearing its end and state playoffs are about to start. The AHSAA playoffs start with sectionals April 12-16 at various locations. State tournaments for 4A/5A and 7A are from April 18-19, and 6A will be from 21-22. Both tournaments will be at Mobile Tennis Center. Class 1A-3A tournaments will be April 18-19 at Lagoon Park Tennis Center in Montgomery.

