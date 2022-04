Last week on The Flash, Barry revealed his identity as The Flash to Central City Police Captain Kramer, forging a partnership between the speedster and law enforcement as well as gave her a way to contact him so that they could better help people. This week, with Goldface back in custody things are back to normal in Central City, but a new crime and subsequent investigation will lead to those closest to Barry to question his objectivity about a murder suspect while, at the Citizen Media, Allegra is given a professional opportunity that presents her with her own challenges.

TV SERIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO