The great divide between the north and south of the UK often manifests itself in politics. However, a viral Twitter thread has sparked a debate over how friendly Northerners are compared to Londoners.Comedian Rosie Jones, who is from Bridlington, Yorkshire, posted a joke on the social media platform about how Londoners seem to react with “genuine horror” when she says “see you later” instead of “goodbye”.She wrote: “The genuine horror of a Londoner when I, a Yorkshire lass, use the colloquial term for goodbye up north: ‘See you later’.“You can see them thinking, ‘Have we planned to meet later, or...

