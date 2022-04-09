ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry will ‘go after’ Prince Charles and Camilla in explosive memoir and ‘deepen rift’ with William

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PRINCE Harry will “go after” Charles and Camilla in his explosive memoir and deepen the rift with his brother, a top royal author claimed yesterday.

Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, 68, added that Harry “can’t stand” Camilla and does not want her to be Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwxPE_0f4ZV62C00
Prince Harry will 'go after' Charles and Camilla, a royal author claims Credit: The Mega Agency

She said: “Harry’s not going to go after The Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of.

"But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William.”

Harry, 37 – who lives in California with wife Meghan, 40, and their two children – is said to have received a £15million advance for his book, set for release this year.

Tina, who became friends with Princess Diana, said its publication could be more damaging than Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah TV interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NysUW_0f4ZV62C00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QD4MC_0f4ZV62C00

In that, the couple complained about an unnamed “royal racist” while Meghan said The Duchess of Cambridge made her cry.

Talking to The Telegraph Magazine yesterday, Tina said: “William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back.

“But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out.”

Tina, who releases her own book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, next week, said relations between the brothers were “very bad”.

She went on: “William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father.

"He’s been grown up about it. Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla. He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen.”

Tina interviewed 120 people linked to senior royals for her book.

She said the “whole Andrew business” was “deeply distressing” for the Queen, adding: “Frankly, if your children can kill you hers will.”

A royal source said last night: “There are hundreds of books written about the Royal Family and it’s not our place to comment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pq453_0f4ZV62C00
Prince Charles personally called Harry to tell him that Camilla will become Queen Credit: AP:Associated Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4auaGC_0f4ZV62C00
Princes Charles and William are unlikely to enjoy Harry's autobiography Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 8

Ann Plamondon
1d ago

They will go to any depth to make money and to stay in the public eye. And the tragic thing is he’s willing to do these things to destroy his family.

Reply
3
Chrissy Daniels
3d ago

How sad to have that much hate. I think Megan just fuels it. So sad.

Reply
8
Ron Seamons
3d ago

He had better get rid of that witch before she ruins him beyond repair.

Reply
6
