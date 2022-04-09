ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Shane Rogers: Serving God as a Sea Hawks instructor

By Rita Lebleu
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Shane Rogers is a pastor's son. He grew up going to church regularly in his hometown, Ventura, located in Southern California just an hour from Los Angeles. "I wasn't forced to go to the same church as my parents, but I had to go," he said. "If you're going to live...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

George A. Wilkinson

George A. Wilkinson, 81, of Moss Bluff, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Wilkinson was born April 5, 1941, in Jennings, La., and was a graduate of Sulphur High School. He attended Louisiana State University and McNeese State University for two years in Agriculture. He was a member of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church for 56 years and served on various committees. Mr. Wilkinson retired from Cities Service Cit Con Oil Refinery after 35 years of service. He was a Mason and Senior Past Master of Otis Ellis Greene Lodge 462. He was also a member of Scottish Rite, KCCH 32nd Degree and York Rite of Lake Charles, Leader of three bodies and was a member of Habibi Shriner in the Clown Unit, where he was known as ‘Howdy’. Mr. Wilkinson was a member of the Moss Bluff Order of the Eastern Star for 50 years, receiving his Gold Proficiency and served as past Grand Patron Order of Eastern Star, State of Louisiana.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

DERIDDER — The results of the Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi), director elections were announced March 26 during the BECi annual membership. Candidate Joey Rogers was elected to serve BECi District Five. Rogers, received 481 votes. Teddy Welch, incumbent director and BECi Board Member since 1989, received 357 votes. Rogers, alumnus of Oakdale High School, is a general contractor and business owner. He attends Christ Church of Oakdale and is active in the Cross Ties Recovery Group serving Oakdale and DeRidder. Rogers resides in Oakdale with wife, Tamela, and their eight children.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

James “Ray” Cannon, Sr.

James Ray Cannon Sr., 80, of Lake Charles, La., passed away at 2:45 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 in a local care facility. Mr. Cannon was born Aug. 19, 1941, in Lake Charles, La., where he lived all of his life. During his younger years, he played football and ran track for Lake Charles High School. Ray began his career at Firestone as a carpenter and later worked as a project manager at the Hackberry Oil Reserve and Isle of Capri Casino, where he retired six years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He enjoyed working in his yard, cooking and barbequing for his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who’s sarcasm and wit will live on in his family.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Beverly Alice Hiatt

Surrounded by her family and at peace, Beverly Alice Hiatt took her last Earthly breath on April 7th, 2022. She was born May 31, 1948 in Horton, Ky., the twelfth of thirteen children. She was a graduate of Murray State University. Beverly was a nurse in both Hawaii and Kentucky before relocating to Lake Charles and marrying the love of her life, Jim Hiatt.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bonnie Honeycutt Smith

Bonnie Honeycutt Smith, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, with her son and daughter at her bedside. Mrs. Smith was born on Oct. 28, 1931, in Choudrant, La., and lived in Westlake, La., for more than 60 years. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School in Lake Charles, La.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Kent Michael Statum

Kent Michael Statum, born on Feb. 19, 1982, son of Charles Ray and Sharon Reed Statum, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on April 6, 2022, at the age of 40. Survived by his devoted wife of 13 years, Stephanie Boothe Statum; children, Ella Faith, Major Charles,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Micelle, Sr.

Jerry Anthony Micelle, Sr., 79, of Lake Charles, La., died March 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 8, 1942, to John and Angelina (Truglio) Micelle, he was a 1960 graduate of Landry High School. Jerry received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Loyola University in 1964 and a master’s in history from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1967. A life-long scholar and learner, he returned to LSU in the 80s to complete his PhD in history, earning his doctorate of philosophy in 1995.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christopher “Pooh” Paul Trosclair

Christopher “Pooh” Paul Trosclair, age 59, of Sulphur, La., passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Pooh was born May 23, 1962 in Lake Charles, La. Pooh was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. He worked as a metal fabricator for Sulphur Sheet Metal for many years. Pooh loved working on hot rods, motors, engines, crawfish boilers, bar-b-que pits and anything stainless steel “forever metal”. When he was four years old he took a new lawn-mower completely apart and put it back together and it ran perfectly! He would always drop everything to answer the call of 1-800-POOH when needed for family and friends! Pooh enjoyed being around people, especially in his prized man cave where he loved cooking, drinking a cold one and shooting pool with his family (everyone who knew him was considered family)! He will be deeply missed by all of those blessed to have known him.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Alva Kathleen LaPointe

Alva Kathleen LaPointe was born June 24, 1938, in New Orleans, La., to the late Joseph William and Dorothy (McDaniel) Reisgen. She attended St. Mary Dominican High School, followed by Tulane University where she obtained a degree in education. She accepted a position at a U.S. Army base in Germany, it was here she would meet Percy “Pepe” LaPointe. A Louisiana native himself, they had much in common, and in 1965 they exchanged vows.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Shelvin Alonzo John

Shelvin Alonzo John, 46, departed life on the morning of Thursday, March 31, 2022, in his home in Lake Charles, La. He was born June 24, 1975, to Herbert Lee John and Margaret Marie Chavis-Harmon. Shelvin attended Lagrange High School, then decided to join the U.S. Armed Forces where he served 4 years. After leaving the Army, he begun working various industrial jobs where he would eventually further his education to become a certified Pipe Inspector.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hop on over to these SW La. Easter events

Southwest Louisiana will become the Easter Bunny’s playground this week with several family friendly spring festivals planned throughout the area. Westlake — Easter Eggstravaganza, 4:30-6:30 pm. Thursday, April 14, at Pinderosa Park, 2901 Westwood Drive; music, games, food, face painting, egg hunt, balloon art and photos with the Easter bunny are planned.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Local ‘HALOS’ help families heal after suicide

“The way a person leaves this earth does not define his or her life.” That’s just one of the expressions often repeated by Jody Barrilleaux. Seven years ago, she lost her father, and it set her on a path that continues to influence who she is today. “Grief...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

