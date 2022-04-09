ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'San Francisco Is Not Safe': Crypto Exchange Kraken Closes Offices Over Excessive Crime Rate

By Adrian Zmudzinski
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Major cryptocurrency exchange Kraken — launched in 2011, when there were just Bitcoin BTC/USD exchanges, not cryptocurrency exchanges — closed its San Francisco offices after numerous incidents led the company's management to deem the city too dangerous for its employees....

