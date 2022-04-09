'San Francisco Is Not Safe': Crypto Exchange Kraken Closes Offices Over Excessive Crime Rate

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has named a new member of its board of directors. The company has appointed transactional lawyer Adele Hogan to the board; Hogan will replace Carl Williams. With more than three decades of experience, Hogan has been involved in an estimated $200 billion of securities, mergers, contracts and closed deals. She is currently a partner at Lucosky Brookman, where she also serves as the cochair of the Corporate, Mergers & Securities Practice Group overseeing mergers and capital markets transactions including IPOs, SPACs, de-SPACs, corporate side of bankruptcies, securities and derivatives. Previously she has been a partner at Hogan Law Associates, where she managed complex mergers, securities offerings, derivatives and financing deals. In addition, she is committed to education, teaching, chairing, and speaking at board associations and Fordham University; she also regularly judges transactional law competitions at Cornell Law School. “Adele is a highly respected, purpose-driven leader who has a proven, long-term track record of success throughout her legal career,” said Greenbox chair Ben Errez in the press release. “She is a partner at our securities law firm and has been material to recent acquisitions and securities compliance successes, and will be an important contributor to any M&A and dividend plans. She will be an affiliated board member, bringing the balance in the Board to three affiliated and four independent members. We welcome Adele to the Board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to strengthen and scale our business by integrating and leveraging our recent acquisitions into becoming a truly comprehensive global payment solutions leader.”

