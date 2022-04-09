ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brisk and gusty Sunday in New York City; highs near 52

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

It will be a brisk and gusty Sunday in New York City with high temperatures reaching near 52 degrees.

What follows will be a surge of mild weather that will bring temperatures into the 60s and 70s next week, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Mike Favetta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIIZN_0f4ZTdxE00

Sunday: AM sun, PM clouds, chance for a spot shower, brisk, windy and cooler. Highs near 52. Lows near 40.

Monday: Milder, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 62. Lows near 49.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B0xB7_0f4ZTdxE00

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs near 72. Lows near 52.

Wednesday: Warm, blend of sun and clouds. Highs near 67. Lows near 53.

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for PM showers. Highs near 66. Lows near 51.

Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs near 68. Lows near 50.

