Brisk and gusty Sunday in New York City; highs near 52
It will be a brisk and gusty Sunday in New York City with high temperatures reaching near 52 degrees.
What follows will be a surge of mild weather that will bring temperatures into the 60s and 70s next week, according to Storm Watch Team meteorologist Mike Favetta.
Sunday: AM sun, PM clouds, chance for a spot shower, brisk, windy and cooler. Highs near 52. Lows near 40.
Monday: Milder, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 62. Lows near 49.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs near 72. Lows near 52.
Wednesday: Warm, blend of sun and clouds. Highs near 67. Lows near 53.
Thursday: Partly sunny, chance for PM showers. Highs near 66. Lows near 51.
Friday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs near 68. Lows near 50.
