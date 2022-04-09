ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Stats And Notes From Tennessee Football’s Spring Scrimmage

By Ryan Schumpert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee’s football team took to the Haslam Practice Field Saturday afternoon for its spring scrimmage. The Vols didn’t hold a spring game this season due to Neyland Stadium renovations, but let the media watch an entire scrimmage in the back half of Tennessee’s spring practice. A...

