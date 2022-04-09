Man hurt after crash on I-57
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was hurt after a single-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 57 Saturday morning.
A Black 1997 Chevrolet S10 Truck was traveling northbound on I-57 at milepost 234 (near Champaign) when the driver, 32-year-old Nicholas Myers, lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway. The truck left the roadway to the right and struck the face of a guardrail. It then overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One northbound lane of I-57 was closed for about 1.5 hours. It was opened at around 8:05 a.m.
The driver was issued a citation for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
