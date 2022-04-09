Maryland lawmakers override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of abortion expansion
3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in Maryland was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has endorsed Kelly Schulz to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed her Tuesday in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination in a primary against three other candidates. Hogan is a popular two-term Republican in a state where registered...
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus. “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […]
A BIG new stimulus check could be on the way in just a matter of months. Maine's governor has proposed $850 stimulus checks for residents. If approved, the checks could go out as soon as June. Governor Janet Mills’ proposal is to give back part of the state's budget surplus...
Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
In August, Rep. Terri Sewell stood at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in her hometown, Selma, Alabama, to tout H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Sewell, Alabama's only Black member of Congress and the delegation’s only Democrat, had high hopes after she introduced the legislation named in honor of her late mentor and friend.
According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
A bill that would create a common-law marriage between “one man” and “one woman” is advancing in the Tennessee State Capitol. But the bill is the center of controversy as the original draft did away with age requirements for the new form of marriage in Tennessee.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.
Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago.
A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter.
“In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices. I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.”
“It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County. I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.”
Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL
— Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022
Shamed by angry grassroots activists, Republican lawmakers at the Arizona Capitol have spent the past week trying to undo part of a voting bill they rushed into law with unanimous support.
Their first attempt failed, and hopes for a quick fix are getting dashed by Democrats, who see no need to lend their votes to help Republicans...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA, USA — If you have plans to drive on I-95 in Virginia or Maryland Friday or Saturday, you can expect to see an increased number of troopers on the roads. Both states are part of 15 East Coast states participating in the annual safety initiative, '"Drive to Save Lives."
Amazon's affordable-housing project will include some units in Maryland. The company will spend more than $120 million to build affordable-housing units close to transit stations near Washington, D.C. and in Seattle.
Maryland's legendary-yet-forgotten Elktonia Beach will soon be given proper treatment after the five-acre property was recently confirmed to be getting developed into a history-themed waterfront park in Annapolis.
