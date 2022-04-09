Two men in hospital, one in critical condition after being shot in Crown Heights building lobby

Two men are in the hospital after being shot in a building lobby in Brooklyn and police are still searching for the suspect.

The men were inside the lobby of a building on Bergen Street in Crown Heights around 1:00 a.m. Saturday when they were shot.

One of the men was shot in the head and has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The other man is expected to survive his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident, but have not made any arrests at this time.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Police provide an update on a fatal shooting outside of a Bronx school.

----------