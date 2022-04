With $6 million available from refinancing, commissioners consider projects before district expires.The city of Canby's Urban Renewal Agency met March 16 to discuss the future of the district. Last April, the city's former finance director, Julie Blums, presented an option to refinance the urban renewal debt and save the agency $6 million. The Urban Renewal District is set to expire in 2025-26. The agency, which has been in place since 1999, has been allocating taxpayer dollars to district improvement projects that span downtown, the length of the Logging Road Trail and Community Park. A D V E...

CANBY, OR ・ 25 DAYS AGO