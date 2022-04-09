ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy

Ah-Choo

By CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the arrival of springtime, we’re likely to open the windows and doors and let the fresh air in on breezy days in hopes of eliminating what we perceive to be the “stale” air in our homes. What else are we inviting to “hang...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Hydrangea Not Blooming? Here’s What to Do

Reader William Stovall asks: “I have a seven-year-old oakleaf hydrangea in a shaded location. It grows a lot of healthy foliage that I have to prune regularly, but my hydrangea is not blooming. It bloomed only once or twice. Why do you think that is?”. It’s all about the...
GARDENING
BobVila

12 Bulbs to Plant in the Spring for Showstopping Summer Blooms

Add drama to flower beds and patio containers with colorful summer flowering bulbs. Depending on your planting zone, some summer flower bulbs may require a little more work than the typical spring bulb because they are tender perennials that won’t survive freezing temperatures. If you want them to bloom again next summer, you’ll have to dig them up in the fall and store them through the winter until spring, which is when to plant summer bulbs.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollen
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Get Rid of Carpet Beetles

Carpet beetle adults are small and oval-shaped with varied coloring, while their larvae are small and worm-like, with poky hairs all over their bodies. These larvae (more specifically their arrow-shaped hairs) have been known to cause skin irritation and allergy symptoms in some humans, but these pests are best known for their destruction of natural fiber materials.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Allergy
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Chipmunks Out of Your Garden

The beauty of your garden comes from the bounty that grows there—so the last thing you want is for a pest to devour your flowers and vegetables. Chipmunks, a common culprit, use their keen sense of smell to find your prized plants. "Chipmunks like all kinds of nuts and seeds, flower bulbs, and tree bark," says Sabine H. Schoenberg, a home and garden expert and the CEO of Smart. Healthy. Green. Living. "During the dry months, they often shred leaves to get to the moisture in the plants." To prevent your garden from being targeted by these little creatures, check out our expert-approved tips.
ANIMALS
FOX 28 Spokane

Spring Cleaning? Here are the chores Americans hate the most

Spring is here, which means it’s time for spring cleaning. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 3 out 4 people say they plan to scrub down their homes. But, when it comes down to it, most also say they’d rather have someone else do their cleaning for them, even if that means bribing someone.
SPOKANE, WA
Family Handyman

Can I Replant Potted Bulbs?

Potted bulbs are always a cheerful sight at grocery stores, florists and nurseries around Easter and Mother’s Day. It’s fun to bring colorful blooms inside to enjoy on the kitchen table for a few weeks. But what happens when the flowers are all spent?. Some people simply toss...
GARDENING
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy