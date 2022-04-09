ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortuna, CA

Third Student Alleges Inappropriate Behavior by Fortuna Math Teacher

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Fortuna High School student has come forward to make allegations against the math teacher arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two students. Gary Landergen, who’d returned to Fortuna High School this year, where he’d previously taught in the 1990s before leaving for Argonaut High School in Amador County, was...

CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
NBC News

Middle school principal dies by suicide on Southern California campus, officials say

A California middle school administrator fatally shot himself on campus Monday, authorities said, adding that no students witnessed his death. Police were called to Kraemer Middle School in Placentia in Southern California about 9 a.m. and discovered the man in the bathroom, with a firearm nearby, Placentia Police Capt. Brian Perry said. Officials think the incident happened before any students were on campus and before most staffers had arrived.
KTVU FOX 2

Orange County middle school assistant principal takes own life on campus

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
YourCentralValley.com

Assistant principal dies by suicide on campus: School district

The assistant principal of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia died by suicide on campus Monday, school officials said. Moises Plascencia took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus Monday morning, Superintendent Jim Elsasser of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a written statement, calling the loss an “unfathomable […]
ABC10

Alert teachers on Zoom lead to child molestation conviction

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — Sacramento County prosecutors landed a child molestation conviction after a alert teachers flagged the acts. Chue Vang was convicted by a jury Tuesday of molesting a vulnerable child. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office, Vang repeatedly touched the child inappropriately and even grabbed...
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
WTHR

Central Indiana priest suspended over inappropriate conduct allegation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Diocese of Lafayette suspended a central Indiana priest after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor. Father James De Oreo was suspended from public ministry Friday. The Diocese said the allegation violates the Diocesan Code of Conduct for Clergy. The Diocese said the allegation...
KRGV

La Joya ISD elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student, placed on administrative leave

A La Joya Independent School District elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching a female student has been placed on administrative leave. Ricardo Garza, a physical education teacher at Camarena Elementary School, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to a statement from the district and an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.
