Nike Keeps It Greyscale For Their Newest Space Hippie 04

By Michael Le
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedesigned for the new year, the Nike Space Hippie 04 has slowly doled out more and more colorways. And in alignment with its last two — “White/Sail” and “Oreo” — the silhouette has prepared a simple, greyscale...

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
The Air Jordan 4 Reprises “Fire Red” Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
THE BACKBONE OF NIKE

The game’s best relied on Nike Air Max for four quarters of support. The evolution of Nike Basketball hinges on its innovation, and Air Max was a big leap forward for the brand – a leap that may have separated itself from the pack. But the value of Air Max doesn’t restrict itself with performance. Nike first brought Air Max to its footwear with the Air Revolution and eventually the Air Jordan 3. Later, larger volume Air Max appeared in Charles Barkley’s most popular signature shoe – the Air Max CB ‘94, a shoe that recently returned to stores. The Air Max Penny, the debut model for Penny Hardaway, also boasted a big bubble at the heel, and for that it goes down in history as one of the best sneakers of the 1990s.
Classic Bulls Appear Atop The Jordan 6 Rings Once Again

Almost as immortal as the silhouettes from which it borrows, the Jordan 6 Rings appears once again in Bulls colors, applying them in way distinct from previous releases. The signature red shade, though mainly used for the midsole and heel, also appears across the chenille patch as well as the accent along the pull tab. Black, then, dresses the rest of the latter fixture, matching the outsole and the adjacent instances of the Jumpman logo. Finally, white rounds out the construction, building out everything from the leather mudguard to the lace unit.
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week — YEEZY, Air Max and More

Some of our favorite sneaker trends return in this week’s release round up. The aged aesthetic takes over the adidas Forum ‘84 High and a deep green women’s Nike Dunk Low, while spring-ready pastels cover the futuristic Nike Furyosa and Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere.”. Look...
Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Terrascape 97

Following the release of the Air Max Terrascape Plus “Pearl White/Dark Beetroot,” Nike adds the Air Max 97 to its growing list of “Terrascape” makeovers. The upcoming pairs arrive in a blend of white synthetics and breathable materials with tan-colored canvas Swooshes across the laterals. Reflective pull tabs are attached to the tongue, and Terrascape-branded pull tabs are secured on the heel. Move to Zero insignias adorn the multi-colored pebbled insoles indicating the use of recycled materials, and speckled grey Nike Grind materials are used for the midsoles. A two-toned grey rubber outsole completes the sustainable design.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Lights Up With Reflective Piping

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been a go-to option for some of the most influential people in the cities of Baltimore, New York and elsewhere since the early 1980s. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the design has emerged in dozens of new styles, which will soon include a “Black/White” option accompanied by reflective piping across the upper.
Orange-Colored Accents Animate This Greyscale Nike Air Max 90

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” Releasing On April 16th

The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner has become a spring and summer staple over the last two years. And while the slip-on silhouette has helped Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – continue to be a force within the footwear space within the first three months of 2022, it seems poised to carry that trend over to the remainder of the year.
