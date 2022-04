Syracuse, N.Y. — The Indiana Fever selected former Syracuse forward Emily Engstler in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft with the No. 4 overall pick on Monday night. Engstler, who played at Syracuse for three seasons before transferring to Louisville last spring, is the highest New York City native taken in the WNBA draft since Tina Charles went first overall to the Connecticut Sun in 2010.

