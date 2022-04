A few weeks ago, Denny Hamlin expressed approval for his two-car 23XI Racing team and their four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first five races. By all conceivable metrics, the team showed significant improvement over their 2021 debut when Bubba Wallace didn’t score a top-10 until the month of June. Furthermore, considering Toyota’s overall struggles to begin the 2022 season, the 23XI team actually looked like the OEM’s bright spot headed into COTA last month.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO