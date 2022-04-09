Clay Street in Vicksburg to close for I-20 rail removal

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that Clay Street in Vicksburg will close as rails are removed from Interstate 20.

All lanes of the street underneath Interstate 20 will close nightly from Monday, April 11 to Friday, April 15. The closures will take place at night, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Crews will be removing rails from the eastbound side of the interstate. MDOT officials ask that drivers plan alternate routes during the closure.

