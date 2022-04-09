ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

Pinellas Park man charged with murder and attempted murder

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Beach Beacon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINELLAS PARK — A 41-year-old Pinellas Park man was booked into the Pinellas County Jail the morning of April 9 on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Keyuhn Dubree Chambers is accused of the stabbing death of his wife, Chrystal Williams, 32, of Pinellas Park and...

