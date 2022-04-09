ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Girard church group helps clean up Liberty road

By Steve Rappach
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Higher Ground, a youth group with Unity Spiritual Centre, helped during a special clean-up event in Liberty on Saturday morning.

The team started with a breakfast, then went outside and cleaned up not only the church grounds but ditches alongside Naylor Lloyd Road.

Relaced 330 gives away shoes for kids

Larry Elderedge, who serves as a board member for the center, says the earth is part of their doctrine.

“We believe that the Earth is part of our spirituality and so that spirituality is something we enjoy doing, we enjoy being part of mother Earth and that kind of thing. It’s part of our doctrine,” Elderedge said.

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management donated safety vests, gloves, picker tools and trash bags for the team.

WTRF- 7News

Company to sell or retire all power plants in Ohio and West Virginia

The owner of a West Virginia coal-fired power plant says it will be sold or retired next year. Akron, Ohio-based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio. Energy Harbor says the plan is part of its commitment to become carbon-free. […]
