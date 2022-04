HARTLAND, Wis. — On April 5, 2022, God called Homer E. Schrock home to glory. Born on Dec. 14, 1933, in Grantsville, he was 88 years of age. He was the son of the late Elmer and Sadie Hershberger Schrock. He was the husband of the late Ruth Petersheim Schrock (d. 2/28/96), and the late Deborah Hershey Watterson Schrock (d. 2/18/14).

GRANTSVILLE, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO