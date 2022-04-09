ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relaced 330 gives away shoes for kids

By Steve Rappach
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmxl3_0f4ZPfrW00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Relaced 300 held a Shoes 4 Kids giveaway in Youngstown on Saturday afternoon.

The shoes went to children from preschool all the way through 12th grade and ranged from athletic shoes to dress shoes.

Girard church group helps clean up Liberty road

For owner Maeson Green, it’s a way to give back to the community.

“When I first started my business, being young, I didn’t have the means to get new shoes so I knew how important it was to always stay tight with what you had and I knew any opportunity somebody wanted to give to somebody, you should always take advantage of that,” Green said.

This is the fourth year Relaced 330 held the event.

