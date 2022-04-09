Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: East Cameron; Vermilion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cameron and Vermilion Parishes through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pecan Island, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Kaplan, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Intracoastal City, Forked Island, Pecan Island, Erath, Delcambre, Meaux, Esther and Henry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
