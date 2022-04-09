ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Former choir teacher accused of having sexual conduct with student on multiple occasions at Aurora high school: DuPage County officials

By Shanzeh Ahmad, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

A former high school choir teacher in Aurora was in court Saturday, charged with having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student, the DuPage County state’s attorney office and Aurora police said Saturday.

Nathan Bramstedt, 42, of Oswego, appeared before Judge Susan Alvarado, who set bond St. $500,000 Saturday during a hearing, according to a statement from the state’s attorney’s office. Bramstedt must pay $50,000 to be released.

Bramstedt was taken into custody Friday afternoon and charged with nine counts of criminal sexual assault — position of trust/authority and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — position of trust/authority, the statement said.

The alleged sexual assault came to light when the student, who was 17 at the time, reported it to authorities last year.

Bramstedt is accused of sexually assaulting the student on multiple occasions and at multiple locations at Metea Valley High School, where he was a choir teacher, from Feb. 2019 to June 2019, according to the statement.

Aurora police and the DuPage County Children’s Center opened an investigation after the assault was reported.

“I want to commend the victim in this case for being brave and coming forward to report these horrible acts of sexual assault and allowing us to investigate this case to bring justice to her and her family,” Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said in the statement.

Bramstedt, who was profiled in a 2018 story by the Naperville Sun, could face a minimum of 36 years in prison if he is found guilty of all charges.

He is due in court on May 2 for arraignment.

