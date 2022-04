Pizza is one of those foods with many regional flavors. You won't get the same slice of pizza in two different cities with completely different cultures. New York and Chicago are the two pizza capitals when it comes to serving up unique variations. With New York, you get the signature thin crust, and with Chicago, you get that one of a kind deep dish pizza. Which begs the question, can you get a great slice of pizza elsewhere in the country? Yes.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO