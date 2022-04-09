Loyalty Oath Part Deux? Bonneville County Republicans introduce ratings system for candidates

More than a quarter of Republican voters surveyed say they’d like to see Florida Governor Ron DeSantis join Donald Trump as his vice-president should the former president make a run in 2024, a new Morning Consult and Politico poll found.When asked who they’d like to see as the former president’s running mate, should he secure the nomination, 27 percent of respondents said they’d like to see Mr DeSantis take the job.Falling behind Mr DeSantis was Mr Trump’s previous running mate, Mike Pence, who followed not far behind with 15 percent of the vote.Perhaps a more surprising candidate to hypothetically...

