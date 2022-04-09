ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Loyalty Oath Part Deux? Bonneville County Republicans introduce ratings system for candidates

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is implementing a ratings system to evaluate how conservative Republican candidates are. The Post Register obtained documents sent from the committee to Republican candidates running in contested primary elections. One document, called the “Candidate Disclosure Form,” asks candidates to sign that they’ve read the Idaho...

www.postregister.com

