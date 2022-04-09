ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Shady Grove Burger King Reopens; Now Includes Ripieno’s and Jo Jo’s Express

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Burger King located at 16004 Shady Grove Rd has reopened after being closed for renovations since the start of 2021. Along with Burger King comes Ripieno’s of Ocean City and Jo Jo’s...

