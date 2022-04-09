ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imran Khan Dismissed As Pakistan PM After Losing No-confidence Vote

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Imran Khan was dismissed Sunday as Pakistan prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament following weeks of political turmoil. Acting speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said 174 lawmakers had voted...

