I get it. You wan’t to get after a gobbler. You want to hear a tom sound off on the roost or strike him on the ground and then go make a play. For a lot of tree-stand whitetail hunters, what’s so great about spring turkey season is the chance to finally stretch your legs and roam the woods some. If you’re a Western-based public-land hunter, like me, you probably think of hunting as an active sport almost by definition. And yet, all of the being said, if you really want to tag a gobbler on pressured public land, your best bet, by far, is to scout out the perfect ambush, dig in your heels, and wait that bugger out.

HOBBIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO