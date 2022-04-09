ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

Rutherford rallies over Wood-Ridge - Baseball recap

By Mike Byrne
 3 days ago
Pat Cerulli broke open a close game with a 2-out, 2-run double as Rutherford rallied to win on the road, 10-4, over Wood-Ridge. Gabe Francisco...

Northern Burlington over Seneca - Baseball recap

Drew Wyers had a huge day at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and three runs to power Northern Burlington to a 10-1 win over Seneca in Tabernacle. Ryan Kochie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Matteo Mannino added...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Parsippany Hills defeats Morris Catholic - Boys lacrosse recap

Despite Nikolas Rubino’s hat trick, Parsippany Hills came away with the 11-6 win against Morris Catholic in Denville. Parsippany Hills (3-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Morris Catholic (0-4) was able to cut into its lead and head into halftime down by one goal. However, Parsippany Hills was able to take back control in the third quarter as it held Morris Catholic scoreless en route to outscoring it 6-2 in the second half.
DENVILLE, NJ
Softball weekly conference notebooks and stat leaders

We’re now into the second full week of the season and there is plenty to talk about. Each day, two or three conferences will step into the spotlight. Season stat leaders will be released every week, while a notebook diving into the latest news and notes will be released every other week. Let’s check in on the biggest takeaways of the season so far.
SPORTS
Times of Trenton boys lax notebook: big CVC battle on horizon

After just two weeks of the 2022 boys lacrosse season, there are just three teams left unbeaten in the area. Two them, Notre Dame and Allentown, are going to play this week, so that number is going to dwindle. The other team, Steinert, will do very well to get out of this week without a blemish.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ
