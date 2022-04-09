Rutherford rallies over Wood-Ridge - Baseball recap

Despite Nikolas Rubino’s hat trick, Parsippany Hills came away with the 11-6 win against Morris Catholic in Denville. Parsippany Hills (3-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Morris Catholic (0-4) was able to cut into its lead and head into halftime down by one goal. However, Parsippany Hills was able to take back control in the third quarter as it held Morris Catholic scoreless en route to outscoring it 6-2 in the second half.

DENVILLE, NJ ・ 27 MINUTES AGO