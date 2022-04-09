Rutherford rallies over Wood-Ridge - Baseball recap
Pat Cerulli broke open a close game with a 2-out, 2-run double as Rutherford rallied to win on the road, 10-4, over Wood-Ridge. Gabe Francisco...www.nj.com
