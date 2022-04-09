Allyson Felix Plays With Prints in Plaid Shirt and Sporty Saysh Sneakers at Lakers vs. Thunder Game

Click here to read the full article.

Allyson Felix shows how to wear a relaxed yet sporty ensemble while sitting courtside at the Lakers vs. Thunder basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night.

As for her shoes, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist donned a pair of white Saysh One athletic sneakers from the footwear label she co-founded last year. The shoe silhouette is sculpted to fit the shape and form of the female foot, with a single heel piece and a snug lacing system. The footwear’s uppers feature jacquard textiles and microsuede that allow the shoes to breathe while on the wearer’s feet. The style retails for $150.

When it comes to the outfit, Felix wore a brown and white plaid jacket coordinated with a white graphic t-shirt underneath that had a photo of Barack Obama catching a basketball. And on the lower half, Felix slipped on a pair of brown trousers that almost matched the hue in her outerwear.

Plaid patterns first emerged in Scotland in the 1700s with distinct colors and weaves associated with different families and clans. Plaid was imported to the U.S. in the 1800s, finding a footing with outdoorsmen and lumber workers. Though the pattern was popular among outdoorsmen for decades upon decades, it became an unexpected mainstay of grunge and punk fashion in the 1980s and 1990s. Today, a plaid flannel shirt is still a modern closet favorite.

Formerly a Nike athlete, Felix co-founded her own sneaker brand, Saysh , last year.

“I didn’t know that there was such a huge issue with women not being involved in the process of making shoes,” said Felix in an interview with She Knows . “As a professional runner, [to know that] the shoes I’m wearing are not made for women, that’s crazy. How is that still happening? So it was very intentional that a woman would engineer the shoe, that our designer would be a woman. When you look on the tongue, you see Tiffany’s signature, you see Natalie Candrian, our designer’s signature. You see my signature.”

