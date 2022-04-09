ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Lodge County, MT

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Blackfoot Mountains; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Upper Snake River Plain Slick roads this morning A band of snow is moving through eastern Idaho this morning. This includes Interstates 15, 84 and 86. Winds gusting to 40 mph are occurring. Roads may become slick and snow covered suddenly. Pockets of low visibilty are possible as well. Slow down if traveling on eastern Idaho roads this morning as conditions may change suddenly and unexpectedly. Locations impacted include Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Malad, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Neeley, Chesterfield Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona, Ucon, Inkom, Downey and Firth. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 03:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Davis and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 15:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute over the next couple of days. Strong winds combined with heavy snow will likely cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. Patchy blowing snow could reduce visibility over Monument Hill at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and Blowing snow. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 16:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
#Bitterroot#Sapphire Mountains#Winter Storm Watch
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Wet Mountains, southern Sangre De Cristo mountains, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a heavy wet snow which when combined with strong winds may cause damage to trees and potential power outages. Visibility may drop to below 1 mile at times due to heavy snow and blowing snow.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches possible. North winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. The heaviest snow will occur from late Monday morning through early Monday evening * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Tire traction will be reduced. Extend the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. This includes portions of I-25 between Raton and Raton Pass. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility resulting in near blizzard conditions. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:21:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Klondike Highway above 1000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Visibility will be very poor at times with blowing snow through Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Skagway will see rain through this evening when a mix of rain and snow develops toward Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S Highway 287 in south central...
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Roads will be slick resulting in slow and hazardous travel. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches, with heavier totals possible across the higher elevations. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, Boulder and the western suburbs of Denver, and Castle Rock. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be difficult during the Thursday morning commute.
BROOMFIELD, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gogebic, Ontonagon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Gogebic; Ontonagon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of one inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Ontonagon and Gogebic counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth and Rice Counties. * WHEN...From this evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the early morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, roads and highways could become partially snow packed, slushy, slick and hazardous.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Houghton, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 04:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Houghton; Keweenaw WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain, snow and some sleet. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Houghton and Keweenaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice and snow accumulation. Plan on difficult travel conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clark, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Gray, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clark; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Gray; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Stafford; Trego WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow is possible with widespread 2 to 4 inches or greater. North to northeast winds will increase to 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Kansas. * WHEN...Snow will develop between 4 pm and 8 pm Thursday and continue into Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on treacherous travel conditions with very low visibilities and drifting snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are possible if heavier snow amounts materialize.
CLARK COUNTY, KS

