WANTED: “Armed and dangerous” man in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police warn the public as they continue to look for a 37-year-old Rumsey man who they believe is “armed and dangerous”.
Trooper Corey King tweeted that David T. Conrad has warrants for Attempted Murder, Strangulation, Imprisonment and Domestic Assault.
According to police, his vehicle was found in McLean County but he has not been located. Cooper King says if you see him, call 911.
