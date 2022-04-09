ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANTED: “Armed and dangerous” man in McLean County

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police warn the public as they continue to look for a 37-year-old Rumsey man who they believe is “armed and dangerous”.

Trooper Corey King tweeted that David T. Conrad has warrants for Attempted Murder, Strangulation, Imprisonment and Domestic Assault.

EPD: Arrests made after pill press, fentanyl found in home with baby

According to police, his vehicle was found in McLean County but he has not been located. Cooper King says if you see him, call 911. Another picture of the wanted man can be found below

David T. Conrad (FILE: Trooper Corey King)
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

