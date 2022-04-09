ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The latest as Xander Bogaerts deals with a hamstring injury

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Bogaerts is in the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WqG8w_0f4ZHITF00
Xander Bogaerts grabs at his right hamstring Friday against the Yankees. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Xander Bogaerts, who left Friday’s game against the Yankees with a hamstring injury, is in the lineup Saturday.

The star shortstop felt a tweak following an RBI single in the 10th inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 loss.

“I don’t know what it was,” Bogaerts told reporters. “It wasn’t good, though. And I mean, I tried to do whatever not to feel it and it kind of went away for a little bit. But it wasn’t a normal thing that happens every day.”

Bogaerts said at the time he believed he could pay Saturday, and a day later, it’s clear he was right.

“They’re obviously going to have to keep an eye on him, because there are 161 games to play, but it’s good that he’s in there,” The Boston Globe‘s Julian McWilliams said on NESN.

McWilliams said he saw Bogaerts working on the field and that he took batting practice well and looked “spry.”

If Bogaerts were to miss some time, the Red Sox could put Christian Arroyo at shortstop or move Trevor Story back to his natural position.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Why Kevin Youkilis decided to get into broadcasting after all

Youkilis will serve as the color analyst on approximately 50 NESN Red Sox broadcasts this season. Lots of words — many poignant, some cringe-worthy — have been written through the generations about the bond baseball forges between fathers and sons. Kevin Youkilis, who will serve as the color...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston

With NBA playoffs looming, Aaron Nesmith is staying ready for the Celtics

'"Whenever your name is called, we need you, and we put you out there for a reason.'" On any given day or evening heading into a game, Aaron Nesmith typically has no idea how much he’s going to see the floor for the Celtics. The second-year guard/forward happens to play behind three of the Celtics’ most integral players – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart – so playing time can understandably be a bit scarce.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy