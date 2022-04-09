Gov. Hochul stands by Lt. Gov. Benjamin after he failed to tell her about subpoena
By WAER
waer.org
3 days ago
New York State Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin says he didn’t tell Governor Kathy Hochul about a subpoena he’d received when she was vetting him to be her second in command last summer. Hochul says despite that and some other potential ethical troubles for Benjamin, she continues to support him as her...
According to the governor, the changes to New York's bail laws in 2019 were aimed at overhauling "a system where race and access to money all too often determined whether defendants would be locked up before facing trial."
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Hochul’s proposed changes to the state’s bail law have been met with criticism by legislators and advocates. Hochul’s 10-point plan includes changes such as allowing police to arrest people for minor repeat offenses, expanding the list of crimes eligible for bail and giving judges more discretion to order […]
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul brushed aside questions Friday about former governor Andrew Cuomo's hints he may run against her.She says she's got more important things to worry about."I am so focused right now on the next two weeks to get through a budget that'll take care of the needs of New Yorkers as we come through this pandemic, and I'll focus on the politics later on down the road. Right now, New Yorkers are counting on me to get the job done," Hochul said.The budget is due April 1.As for the former governor, when asked pointblank whether he will throw his hat in the ring, Cuomo said he's keeping his options open. He also said he might not run as a Democrat and could form his own party if he runs in November.
Voting for the Court to hear a case involving a conflict between the central authorities of the branches of the government has everything to do with Thomas fulfilling his judicial duty—and nothing to do with his wife.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Bail reform has been a hot topic in New York for months. We found out big changes could be coming. Last week, The New York Post reported on a leaked document from the Governor's Office laying out the plans. On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to questions about the plan.
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A new website was launched today to help Ukrainian people and their allies in New York. This follows Governor Kathy Hochul's warning to consumers about scams and cybersecurity threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Ukraine's resilience against Vladimir Putin's tyranny is an inspiration to the rest...
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. NC Lt Gov., his wife respond after abortion Facebook comments resurface. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says he and his wife made the wrong...
Thursday’s confirmation of Kentanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court is a first, and it holds extra significance to women of color who practice law. WUSF spoke about this historic moment with Peggy Quince, the first Black woman to serve on Florida’s Supreme Court:. “As a black...
One of the most notorious figures to emerge from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack has rejected a plea offer from the government, choosing instead to proceed to trial. Richard “Bigo” Barnett became one of the faces of the incursion at the Capitol when he was pictured sitting in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) with one boot-clad foot resting firmly on her desk.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
A federal judge has denied the government’s request to detain two men accused of posing as federal Homeland Security agents, tricking actual U.S. Secret Service officers and offering them free gifts and apartments at a luxury apartment building in Washington.Federal prosecutors have argued the two men -- Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, -- had posed as fake agents and offering the gifts in an effort to “ingratiate” themselves and integrate with law enforcement agents, including a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the first lady.The men were arrested last week when the FBI raided the building in...
A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
Comments / 0