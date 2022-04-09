ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Not ready to file taxes? Here’s how to get an extension

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4UMJ_0f4ZH0fQ00

(NEXSTAR) – There are only a few days left to gather your documents, calm your nerves and hope for a good tax refund – but, if you already know you’re unlikely to make the deadline, here’s how you can get an extension.

The last day to file in 2022 for most people is April 18, but the Internal Revenue Service has a tax deadline extension for those who need a few extra months.

If you’re planning on pushing back your filing date, you can get an automatic six-month extension using the IRS’ Form 4868 , just make sure to do it before the April tax deadline to avoid late-filling penalties.

Your new deadline will be Oct. 17, 2022, but the IRS could make an exception and push it back even further for taxpayers living out of the country.

You can get a tax extension, but should you?

Filing for an extension can now easily be done online – you can use IRS Direct Pay ; the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System ; or pay with a credit, debit card or digital wallet – but there are some things to keep in mind before hitting snooze on your 2021 tax return.

One key consideration is that the extension is for the paperwork, not the payment. You’ll still need to estimate your tax liability and pay by April 18, using the same form.

The IRS reminds taxpayers looking for an extension that they should pay on time, even if they can’t give the full amount to reduce possible penalties.

IRS tips to get your tax refund fastest

While the late filing penalty is generally five percent per month, the penalty for late payments is usually .5 percent per month. Interest on the late payments, currently four percent annually, is compounded on a daily basis, according to the IRS. The IRS says it will work with those people unable to make full payments, and most people can set up a payment plan .

Also worth noting, depending on your circumstances you may already be able to file later in the year.

There is an automatic two-month extension for citizens and resident aliens who work and live outside of the U.S. or Puerto Rico. While they have until June 15 to file, they still need to make any tax payments by April 18.

Military members living outside the U.S. and Puerto Rico receive the same filing extension, and those people serving in combat zones have up to 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file returns and pay any taxes due .

Finally, if President Biden were to make a disaster area declaration, the IRS can postpone taxpayer deadlines for residents and businesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
York Dispatch Online

Filing your taxes soon? Here’s how COVID-19 stimulus could affect what you owe

Even in 2022, millions of Americans will feel an impact from the coronavirus pandemic when they file their taxes. The federal government in 2021 approved stimulus checks, scaled-up unemployment benefits, federal student loan forbearance and advance child tax credit payments to bridge hard-hit Americans through the crisis — and that direct aid has major implications during the 2022 tax season that could ultimately end up impacting the size of your refund.
INCOME TAX
NBC Miami

How to Avoid a Tax Filing Rejection If Last Year's Return Is Still Pending

The IRS is backlogged and still sifting through tens of millions of pending returns, including many filings from the previous tax year. When filing your tax return digitally, you'll need to enter $0 for last year's adjusted gross income if your 2020 return is still pending. And if you collected...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Tax Payment#Irs Direct Pay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
WGN Radio

Ford recalling 47,000 2021 F-150 vehicles because transmission may unexpectedly shift into neutral

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following: NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V188000 Manufacturer Ford Motor Company Components POWER TRAIN Potential Number of Units Affected 47,084 Summary Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 vehicles. The Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) for low transmission fluid pressure may falsely activate and cause the transmission […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy