ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Sheriff has choice words for man who recorded young girls in Walmart fitting room

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emL1f_0f4ZGzWP00

FORT MYERS, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A Florida man is accused of using his mobile phone to take photos and videos of young girls while they were changing clothes in Walmart dressing rooms.

Sheriff’s deputies in Lee County arrested Dalton Matheson, 29, on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQwLX_0f4ZGzWP00
Dalton Matheson, 29, was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, among other crimes. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Matheson was snapping photos of two sisters, 4 and 12, in the dressing rooms. The girls’ father and store security chased Matheson out of the store, and he was apprehended at a nearby bus station.

Matheson was arrested and charged with video voyeurism, resisting arrest and petit theft, according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“I want to make it clear as I have since day one: We protect those that cannot protect themselves,” said Marceno at a press briefing on Thursday. “There is nothing more precious than a child, and making certain that we protect our children at all costs.”

Sheriff: Man walks into Alabama jail confesses to murder, then tries to escape

During the briefing, Marceno also called Matheson a “disgusting pathetic person” and a “monster,” among other names.

“This piece of s— is behind bars, where he belongs,” Marceno said.

Investigators said the suspect he may be connected to a similar incident that happened at a Goodwill Store on Saturday. Deputies in Lee County are working with Fort Myers police in that case.

“Everything we can charge, we will charge at the highest level,” Marceno said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wfla#A Goodwill Store
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN Radio

Pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulent

State Rep. Martin McLaughlin from the 52nd District in Illinois joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General reported up to $163 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may be fraudulent. Whom should you contact? What steps can you take? Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KMOV

Florissant teen found dead in North County hotel room

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead in a North County hotel room Tuesday afternoon. St. Louis County police told News 4 officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Rd. around 2:20 p.m. Police said the initial call was for a sudden death but further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
FLORISSANT, MO
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy