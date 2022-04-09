ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lara Logan says she was ‘pushed out’ at Fox News

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhii6_0f4ZGdLf00

( The Hill ) — Former CBS journalist Lara Logan claims she was “pushed out” at Fox News following controversial comments she made late last year comparing Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“No, I was definitely pushed out,” Logan said during an interview with conservative radio host Eric Metaxas. “I mean, there is no doubt about that. They don’t want independent thinkers. They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics.”

DeSantis says ‘Cold War’ coming if Stacey Abrams elected GA governor

Logan, who was not on Fox’s payroll, had previously hosted a docuseries produced by Warm Springs Productions titled “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” episodes of which appeared on Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation. She has also appeared as a guest on a number of the network’s primetime opinion programs on cable, often sharing her thoughts on media coverage, political issues and other current events.

During an appearance in November on “Fox News Primetime,” Logan compared Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, to the Nazi doctor who worked at Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele … the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this. Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies.”

Logan’s comments were widely panned, including by a number of Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum. She was also reportedly dropped by her talent agency following the comments.

“I’ve always said I don’t belong to any party. I don’t belong to any one side,” Logan said. “I really don’t care about media organizations who for years have reported false stories. Why should I care what they have to say?”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lara Logan
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Eric Metaxas
Person
Stacey Abrams
The Independent

Navy veteran surgeon reveals heroic efforts to get injured Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall out of Ukraine

An ex-US Navy trauma surgeon has revealed how he helped evacuate a wounded American reporter from Ukraine after a Russian artillery attack.Richard Jadick, who served in Iraq and was awarded the bronze star medal, said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that he had been working in Poland for Save Our Allies, a charity which works to evacuate Americans from conflict zones.He was then scrambled to Kyiv to rescue Fox's British-born correspondent Benjamin Hall, 39, who was severely injured last week in an incident that also killed longtime photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, and Ukranian reporter Oleksandra 'Sasha'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Washington Dc#News Nation#Concentration Camps#Cbs#Nazi#Ga#Warm Springs Productions#Fox Nation#Auschwitz#Jews
Salon

Fox News guest says it's unnecessary for Ukrainian refugees to come to America

Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As Russia continues its militant invasion in Ukraine and news outlets offer coverage of the devastation Ukrainians are facing, one Fox News guest is arguing there is no reason for refugees to flee to the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
San Eli News

Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Out of Ukraine After Injuries

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News Channel correspondent who was injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the Fox Corp.-owned network, has managed to get out of the country, according to a memo from Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media’s CEO, issued Wednesday. “Ben is alert and in good...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDVM 25

10 dead after string of overdoses in D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — There have been 17 overdoses in two D.C. neighborhoods over the last three days, police said. Of these cases, 10 people have died. The D.C. Police Department said in a conference on Tuesday that they believe these overdoses are a result of cocaine being laced with fentanyl. The victims’ ages range from […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy