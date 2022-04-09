ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine may get more expensive – here’s why

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qIBH_0f4ZGcSw00

(NEXSTAR) — As Americans deal with rising costs on ordinary food items, one alcoholic treat may also come at a higher price soon.

Global efforts to move away from Russian oil and energy amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine have led to surging fuel prices — and wine bottles are now more expensive to make.

“The cost of glass bottles in the U.S. has risen by as much as 20%, according to some brand owners, although most operators have seen much more modest price increases,” said Stephen Rannekleiv, global strategist in the beverages division of financial services company Rabobank, according to MarketWatch .

Betty White’s estate to hit auction block after world tour

The U.S. Energy Information Administration explains the glass manufacturing industry is among the most energy-intensive, with the majority of fuel coming from natural gas. New York Mercantile Exchange data found the war in Ukraine has affected European wineries more than American companies, likely due to proximity and reliance on Russian supplies, Marketwatch reports.

Wineries in Europe saw a more than 500% increase in natural gas costs since last year. Meanwhile, American natural gas prices rose from around $2.56 in March 2021 to $4.69 in March 2022.

Rannekleiv wrote in Rabobank’s Q2 wine outlook that that some glass suppliers could implement additional price increases as the year goes on, too.

If all else fails, there’s always boxed wine, which in addition to its affordability is also more eco-friendly. It’s estimated the average box of wine contains about the same amount as one bottle of vino.

Wine Spectator sommelier Dr. Vinny explains: “The wines can be as good as their bottled contemporaries… As an added bonus, boxed wines are usually made from recycled materials , and weighing less than glass, they can have a lighter impact on the environment.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Shipping might still be free, but it's getting more expensive for retailers

In February 2021, ​​FedEx announced a 30 cent per-package surcharge on Express and domestic residential ground shipments for retail customers with a weekly volume of more than 30,000 packages. These surcharges help shipping companies like FedEx and UPS scale up their operations by hiring more staff or improving infrastructure to keep up with the pace of online retail, which has been supercharged by the restrictions of the pandemic. In 2020, e-commerce sales rose by 32%. Amid this surge, prices of producing and acquiring packaging materials have also risen significantly. This story originally appeared on Smartlook and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Mashed

Here's Why You May See An Increase In Oatly Product Prices

Grocery bills will grow bigger for some plant-based milk drinkers as Oatly looks to raise the price of their products. As Marketing Dive reports, the company is doing so to offload the increased production costs that come with rising oat prices, which is not so much due to inflation as much as a diminished supply. Food Business News writes that droughts caused 2021 to have the lowest amount of oats grown on record, and also that the demand for oat-based products have increased due to the provided health benefits. "[Production] approaching half of what was needed," Steve Eilertson, president and chairman of Grain Millers, explained. "Much of this deterioration happened late in the growing season and really caught a lot of people by surprise."
BUSINESS
1440 WROK

Here’s Why Rockford Food Delivery Just Got More Expensive

Unless you ordered food yesterday after new surcharges were added by major food delivery companies (and went into effect), you may not have noticed a price increase. But, sooner or later, you will. That's because the same thing that's been wreaking havoc with your personal economics is also causing serious...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Wine#Wine Bottles#Wine Spectator#Food Drink#Beverages#Nexstar#Americans#Russian#Rabobank#European#Affordab
Medical News Today

Two glasses of wine may have more calories than a hamburger

Two glasses of some wines contain more than the recommended daily limit of sugar and more calories than a hamburger. However, alcohol is exempt from food and drink labeling rules, so consumers are mostly unaware of calorie and sugar loads. Health experts are pushing for clear nutritional labeling on alcoholic...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN Radio

Ford recalling 47,000 2021 F-150 vehicles because transmission may unexpectedly shift into neutral

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released the following: NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V188000 Manufacturer Ford Motor Company Components POWER TRAIN Potential Number of Units Affected 47,084 Summary Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-150 vehicles. The Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) for low transmission fluid pressure may falsely activate and cause the transmission […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy