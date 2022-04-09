ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Robert Puente, Michael Bartiromo, Bobby Gonzalez, Nexstar Media Wire, Samantha Cortese
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – A near-perfect issue of the first Captain America comic sold for $3.1 million at auction on Thursday.

“Captain America Comics” debuted at newsstands in December 1940, in the midst of World War II. The issue’s cover, well known to die-hard comic-book fans, famously featured an image of Captain America punching Adolf Hitler in the face.

“What better way to introduce a hero clad in the American flag during World War II than by showing him decking Hitler?” writes Marvel of the issue, which was written by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Copy of ‘John Madden Football’ video game sells for world-record price

The comic was a hit. But original copies are harder and harder to come by — especially copies in near-mint condition.

One such copy (given a condition grade of 9.4) went up for auction Thursday as part of a Heritage Auctions’ Comics and Comic Art Signature Auction. Heritage Auctions had previously facilitated the sale of a different copy of the exact same comic book in 2019 — when it sold for just $915,000 — but bidding on this particular issue opened at $1,825,000 on Friday.

The issue eventually sold for $3,120,000, marking the fourth-highest price ever paid for a comic book at auction.

Other popular comics also set records at this week’s auction, including the issue that introduced the Fantastic Four and a “splash page” from 1964’s “Tales of Suspense” featuring Captain America.

“Every time I looked up during the comic art portion of the session, a new record was falling, and with the comic books, that trend continued,” said Barry Sandoval, the vice president of Heritage Auctions. “We knew this was a selection of truly exceptional material, and we’re thrilled bidders agreed with that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

The Hollywood Reporter

America Chavez Co-Creator Declines Marvel’s “Insult of an Offer” for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

When director Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 5, audiences will meet America Chavez, the Marvel comic book character brought to life by young actor Xochitl Gomez. Ahead of its release, the fan-favorite hero’s addition has already received praise, with her inclusion seen as a win for representation, as she is the rare Latina superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will also acknowledge the character is gay, as she is in the comics, according to sources. For comic book writer Joe Casey, seeing Chavez soar to new heights is bittersweet. Casey is...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch Explains Why His Marvel Character Isn’t An Avenger

Doctor Strange hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene in late 2016, and since then he’s been keeping busy helping out his fellow superheroes in Thor: Ragnarok, the latter two Avengers movies and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige considers him this superhero franchise’s “anchor.” However, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s character is firmly allied with various Avengers, the actor doesn’t consider Stephen Strange to be an official member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain America Actor Anthony Mackie Building New Orleans Film Studio

Anthony Mackie is bringing a movie studio to his home town of New Orleans, Louisiana. According to The Times-Picayune, the Captain America star purchased 20 acres of land to begin the project. Sources indicate that everything will be housed near I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard. Mackie has been in contact with developers for months trying to secure this deal. East Studios LLC is the name of his production company and they're already looking to expand. The Avengers has deep ties to the area growing up there and graduating from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Mackie also has his upcoming directorial debut and moved into the production side of things with Outside the Wire for Netflix and The Banker. So, now all that's left is to see what gets made down in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
