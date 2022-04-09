High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The 7-year-old boy claims that bullies cut his hair while their teacher was busy on her laptop. Now, the boy’s parents said that they want justice for their son and called for the school to take action. The incident has psychologically impacted the boy, who has not smiled once since losing his hair, his parents said. The family claims that the elementary school failed to notify them about the incident until this past weekend, when students and staff were already dismissed for Spring Break.

