High School

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 3 days ago
The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student...

Michael Martin
3d ago

Definitely is crossing a boundary! But then again, so is teaching kids under third grade about sex of ANY kind. Interesting to see how schools define boundaries, isn't it?

Michael Kurse
3d ago

How hard is it to be a professional? You are not the students friend, nor should you engage in any interaction that furthers that mindset. No social media or email with students should be the minimum standard.

?Red Dragon?
3d ago

The fact that he said that it was inappropriate for him to do that in his position is off putting. He should not be doing that period! This is a minor we are talking about. 🧐

Lawrence Post

“It was a planned act and it was racially motivated”, High school student was caught on video walking up behind a Black student before he threw cotton balls at him and whipped him with his belt

White student was caught on video throwing a handful of cotton balls and whipping a Black student with his belt. In the video, which was recorded by another student and shared on social media, the white student can be seen walking up behind the black student, who was sitting down at the time and throwing a handful of cotton balls at him. The 15-year-old white student then repeatedly strikes the black student with his belt.
LOUISIANA STATE
