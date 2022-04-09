ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYCFC Academy teams to face Valencia, Red Bulls in Generation adidas Cup

By maxhale399
hudsonriverblue.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again, New York City FC Academy teams will participate in the most important youth tournament in North America. The Generation adidas Cup tournament is back after a two-year break, and it’s bigger than ever. Not only will the U15 and U17 competition include heavy-hitters from MLS and Liga MX such...

www.hudsonriverblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Chicharito, LA Galaxy hold off Vela, LAFC 2-1 in El Trafico

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Sega Coulibaly scored in the first half and the LA Galaxy ended LAFC's unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory Saturday.The Galaxy (4-2-0) continued their success in the city rivalry known as El Trafico, improving to 6-2-5 in the series. They have never lost at home in seven meetings (5-0-2), taking maximum points every time they have scored at least two goals.Cristian Arango scored for LAFC (4-1-1), which had won three straight games by two-goal margins. It was an especially frustrating outing for forward Carlos Vela, who could not match Chicharito in the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanBuzz

What Happened to U.S. Soccer’s Original Wonderkid Freddy Adu?

On November 11th, 2019, the San Jose Earthquakes announced that they had signed goalkeeper Emmanuel Ochoa to a Major League Soccer contract. While that may not seem newsworthy on the surface, it begins to seem important when you consider that Ochoa was only 14 years old at the time of the contract. Immediately soccer fans across the world began debating the signing, with one name constantly in the conversation.
MLS
ESPN

Dortmund, USMNT star Gio Reyna ruled out for rest of season with muscle injury

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a muscle and tendon injury, the Bundesliga club said Sunday. The United States international played only two minutes against Stuttgart in the league on Friday before leaving the pitch in tears and being substituted as Dortmund went on to win 2-0 thanks to a double from his replacement, Julian Brandt.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison, NJ
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Harrison, NJ
ClutchPoints

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna’s brutal injury update comes with World Cup silver lining

Borussia Dortmund and USMNT standout Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the European season with a torn tendon in his leg. Reyna was subbed off minutes into Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday because of a right hamstring injury. On Saturday, the team announced he will miss the remainder of the campaign. Dortmund currently sit in second in Germany’s Bundesliga, but are nine points behind first place Bayern Munich.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid, Villarreal defend Champions League leads

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. BAYERN MUNICH vs. VILLARREAL (0-1) Villarreal is a draw away from upsetting six-time champion Bayern Munich thanks to its impressive win in the first leg at home last week, when Bayern was happy to leave only a goal down heading into the return match at home. The German club is trying to return to the semifinals after being eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain at this stage last season while defending the title. Villarreal, the Europa League champion, is relishing its first quarterfinals since 2009. The modest club is based in a city of 50,000 people in southeastern Spain. Excluding his time at PSG from 2016-18, Villarreal coach Unai Emery has won 21 consecutive two-leg knockout ties in Europe since 2015 — with Sevilla, Arsenal and Villarreal.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Rossi
The Independent

Football rumours: RB Leipzig make a move for Erik Ten Hag

What the papers sayManchester United’s chances of securing Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag might be blocked by the efforts of RB Leipzig, according to the Daily Telegraph. The German club are reportedly looking to take advantage of any delays in negotiations at Old Trafford.Meanwhile, United midfielder Jesse Lingard remains in high demand when his contract expires in the summer. The Daily Mirror reports Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for the 29-year-old.United have joined Arsenal in the race for Darwin Nunez, with the same paper reporting both teams sent scouts to watch...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Gio Reyna to miss rest of Bundesliga season with leg injury

The 19-year-old Dortmund said Sunday that Reyna will not play during the rest of the season, which ends on May 15. The 2022-23 season starts Aug. 5. The 19-year-old, a son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women's national team player Danielle Egan, was limited to 10 league matches and 439 minutes this season, making six starts.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Adidas#New York Red Bulls#Nycfc#Nycfc Academy#Liga Mx#Fc Dallas#Philadelphia Union#Club America#River Plate#Celtic#Mls Academies#Group I#Group E#New Jersey Red Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Arnautović nets 2 as Bologna beats Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marko Arnautović could have had a hat trick but for the crossbar as Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A on Monday. Bologna broke the deadlock in the 61st minute when Aaron Hickey crossed for Mitchell Dijks at the back post and he knocked it down for Arnautović to bundle over the line from point-blank range.
SOCCER
ESPN

Vlahovic pounces to earn Juventus comeback win at Cagliari

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga,...
MLS
SPORTbible

Manchester United Have Competition To Sign Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have competition for Erik ten Hag, with the Ajax manager reportedly receiving an 'excellent' offer to be manager from a Bundesliga club. Ten Hag seems to have jumped ahead of Mauricio Pochettino to become the favourite to take charge at Old Trafford next season, as the club's latest permanent manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy