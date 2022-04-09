ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FIRST ALERT | A Cold Start But A Sunny, Gorgeous Sunday

By CBS46 News Staff
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Did you see any graupel or sleet pellets earlier today? Maybe a few mountain snow flurries? You can send your pictures and videos to the CBS46 First Alert Weather Team via the...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDEF

Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – April 12th, 2022

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Typical Spring Weather Through The Week!. Mostly cloudy and milder with scattered showers and storms moving in and out through the morning. Lows will settle into the mid & upper 50s. After a round of mid & late morning rain, it’ll be a little drier and...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#Heavy Rain#First Alert
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

Airplane lands on busy roadway in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A small airplane landed on a busy roadway north of Atlanta Thursday morning. In a picture Kennesaw Police posted to their Facebook page, the plane is in a nose-down position in the median of a divided roadway. Police said the only person on the plane was the pilot and he is “safe” […]
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Dusting of snow falls in north Georgia, sleet reported around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Folks in the north Georgia mountains are seeing a flurry of April snow on Saturday, while sleet has been reported as far south as the Atlanta metro. Members of the 11Alive StormTrackers Facebook group (which you can join!) have posted photos and videos of the dusting up in the north Georgia mountains, from places like Hiawassee and Blairsville.
BLAIRSVILLE, GA
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern this week; storm threats mid-week

MONDAY: A quick hitting opportunity for showers and storms will shift across central and southwest Mississippi to kick off your new work and school week – this could cause issues for the morning commute. Severe weather isn’t anticipated with this; most of the rain and storms should exit by midday. Expect sun breaks between the clouds this afternoon amid balmy winds kicking up from the south – highs top out in the 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight with partly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the 60s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSNT

Mild temperatures expected overnight with breezy conditions

A few clouds will be building into the area tonight with breezy conditions in place. Strong southerly winds will continue to fuel fire concerns out west through the early evening. Overnight lows will stay mild overnight – only dropping down into the lower 50s. Overall a great night to get outside!
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Few Storms Today. Sunny Sunday!

As of 9AM Saturday- We are mostly cloudy this Saturday morning with spotty light showers. A cold front is moving through with the chance of severe weather in our southern counties. This is just a marginal risk, with the higher risk along the coastline. However, there is the possibility of small hail and gusty winds from Emanuel County to Bamberg County. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph throughout the day regardless of storms. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM for the Augusta and Aiken Metro areas and several surrounding counties. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon as the front passes with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy